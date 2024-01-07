Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao dance to Tharki Chokro as they gear up for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding; new bride drops fresh PICS

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3 in a registered wedding. While the pictures and videos from the couple’s D-Day already stirred the internet, the newlyweds and the entire family are currently in Udaipur for their grand wedding. Though the couple and their friends have been sharing the latest updates about the wedding, paparazzi have also been on their toes in capturing every glimpse. A while back, a pap video showed Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dancing to Tharki Chokro as they kick-started the pre-wedding festivities of the couple.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shake legs to Tharki Chokro ahead of Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding in Udaipur

A while back, a pap video was shared straight from Udaipur, Rajasthan, where Aamir Khan and his family are immersed in the pre-wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s grand wedding. In the video, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are seen dancing to PK's super hit track, Tharki Chokro with the Rajasthani folk artists. Needless to say, Mr. Perfectionist looked adorable as he aced the signature step.

In the video, Aamir looks captivating in a white kurta and black loose pajamas, while Kiran Rao sported a casual look in a gray top with black pants.

Take a look:

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare look classy couple in the latest photos

In addition to this, the newlyweds' friend and actress Mithila Palkar who is also attending the wedding shared a stunning photo which was re-shared by Ira Khan on her social media handle. In the latest Instagram story shared, the couple looks classy. While the star-kid looked gorgeous in a black velvet off-shoulder dress paired with matching boots and a sleek neckpiece, her husband Nupur complimented her in a black dashing three-piece suit.

The text on the picture shared read, “#GroomSquad”. Notably, in another picture shared, Ira had dropped the photo of the lineup of functions for the coming days. According to the lineup, today was the arrangement of Hi-Tea for the guests followed by a dinner at 8 p.m.

Furthermore, the grand wedding will take place on January 10.

Take a look:

The intimate wedding which took place on January 3 in Mumbai was attended by Ira’s parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta along with Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan, Azad Rao Khan, Mithila Palkar, Imran Khan with his rumored beau, Lekha Washington amongst others.

