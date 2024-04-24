Aamir Khan, popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist, will be seen as a special guest on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Aamir Khan, who rarely appears on awards shows, events, or reality shows, surprised fans when he appeared on Kapil Sharma's show.

This episode looks promising more than ever as fans will finally witness Aamir getting candid and making revelations about his life.

5 things about the episode ft Aamir Khan to look forward to:

Aamir Khan reveals why he doesn't go to award shows

Archana Puran Singh asks Aamir, "Why don't you go to award shows?" The actor replies, "Time is precious. You should use it wisely." This statement receives applause while the audiences also laugh.

Aamir Khan reveals his films are not working:

While talking to the 3 Idiots actor, Kapil Sharma asks him, "Is there a film that you made, that didn't perform well?" Answering this, Aamir says, "Yes, my last 2 films didn't work well." Kapil quips, "But even if your films don't perform well, you still get enough business."

Aamir Khan complains about his children:

Aamir Khan reveals how his children don't listen to him and says, "Mere dil ki baat abhi bahar nikalne wali hai. Mere bache meri sunte hi nahi hai yaar (I will confess what I feel. My kids don't listen to me)." Everyone laughs out loud after hearing this.

Revealing why he had to say this, Aamir adds, "There has been a long discussion to finalize on what I am wearing today." Archana Puran Singh compliments Aamir saying that his outfit looks good. Aamir quips, "My idea was to come in shorts but they asked me to wear jeans."

Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek's act:

Sunil Grover arrives dressed as Aamir's character PK on stage. Krushna Abhishek delivers Aamir's hit dialogue from 3 Idiots saying, "Jahapana, tussi great ho, toffa kubul karo." Their hilarious acts dedicated to Aamir and the team pulling each other's leg will surely be something to look forward to.

Kapil teases Aamir Khan:

Toward the end of the promo, Kapil teases Aamir and asks, "Don't you think, now you should also settle down?" While Aamir doesn't say anything, he just laughs and the promo ends. It will be interesting to see what the actor answers.

To amp up the excitement quotient, Netflix shared a promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show on their official Instagram handle.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo here-

From surprising anecdotes to shocking revelations, the audiences can expect ample entertainment from the upcoming episode that will surely keep them hooked! New episodes of the show roll out every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

