'Aamir Khan my favourite': Turkish envoy Firat Sunel says he watched Laal Singh Chaddha 4 times

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful actors in the film industry. The actor-filmmaker was last seen as an actor in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. During an interview, the ambassador of Turkiye to India Firat Sunel opened up about watching the film 4 times and also called himself a big fan of Aamir.

The 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed reviews amid boycott calls on social media. During an interview with PTI, Turkish envoy Firat Sunel said that he watched the Aamir Khan starrer four times.

He said, "I am a fan of Bollywood movies and my favorite actor is Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha, I have watched this movie at least four times. It is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. But this movie, for me, is more successful than the original one."

"When you watch Bollywood movies, you also see the Indian lifestyle and background. You learn so much about India and Indian people, so that's why Bollywood is getting more and more successful," he added.

The film was shot in Turkiye and that made him realize many similarities between Indian and Turkish culture. Explaining his point, Sunel talked about the opening scene of the movie where the titular hero, played by Khan, traveling in a train is seen offering golgappas to fellow passengers before having it himself.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It was released in 2022. It also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking about the story, Laal Singh Chaddha, a man with a low IQ, recounts the early years of his life to a passenger on a train. Now, his only wish is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Rupa.

Meanwhile, Aamir has not yet announced his next film but he has two major films lined up as a producer. His next production, Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas 2024. Aamir's other production, Lahore 1947 stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

