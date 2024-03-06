Imran Khan reveals he’s divorced from Avantika Malik since 2019; confirms relationship with Lekha Washington

Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. A couple of years back, his personal life came into the spotlight after the news of his marriage hitting a rough patch made it to the headlines. The actor who was rumored to be in a relationship with Lekha Washington after getting separated from his wife, Avantika Malik, has cleared all the air by confirming all the speculations. He went on to react about his beloved being called a ‘homewrecker.’

Imran Khan confirms his relationship with Lekha Washington

During a recent conversation with Vogue India, Imran Khan, who always remained protective of his privacy, opened up about his personal life. In 2019, the news of his marriage going through a rough patch had made it to the headlines and a lot was written about him. Reacting to the same, the actor said in his absence, it was easy to speak about him.

He further continues by confirming his relationship with Lekha Washington and that he has been divorced with Avantika since February 2019. “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019,” he was quoted as saying.

Imran Khan reacts to Lekha Washington being called a 'homewrecker'

In addition to this, he also went on to address the allegations and narrative being drawn about his partner of being a ‘homewrecker.’ The actor expressed his anger over the same and shared that his and Lekha’s romance blossomed during the lockdown, almost a year after he was separated from his wife.

“There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual,” he said.

He further laid out the timeline of his romance by sharing, “Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”

It is worth-stating that despite making several public appearances together Imran and Lekha never talked about their relationship. This is the first time that the actor has cleared all the air around the rumors around his personal life. Earlier, this year, Imran and Lekha together had also attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare.

