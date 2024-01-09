Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at 55 after long battle with cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

One of the most celebrated singers Ustad Rashid Khan passed away at the age of 55 in Kolkata on January 9, according to reports. The singer was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a hospital in Kolkata.

Jab We Met's Aaoge Jab Tum singer Rashid Khan passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. An official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted shared, "We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 pm."

Speaking about Rashid Khan's demise, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."

According to Hindustan Times, the late singer's health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month, December 2023. He initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, after that, he opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. According to sources, Rashid Khan was initially responding positively to the treatment.

Speaking about his musical journey, he delivered his debut concert at the age of 11. In 1978, Rashid Khan graced the stage at an ITC concert in Delhi. He became a part of the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Calcutta at the age of 14.

The legendary singer is celebrated for blending classical Hindustani music with lighter music genres and engaging in experimental collaborations, including concerts with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks.

Rekha Bhardwaj took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the late singer and penned, "Mere zindagi ka sabse dukhad din ! Devastated ! I donot want to believe it !"

Adnan Sami shared a picture and wrote on his Instagram, "I can’t believe this news! I’m so shocked & speechless… What a huge loss!! A genius musician & a beautiful friend…My deepest heartfelt condolences to his beloved family …May Allah SWT bless himin Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen."

Sonu Nigam wrote on his Instagram, "My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened by words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed aways. Peace."

Rest in peace, musical maestro Ustad Rashid Khan!

