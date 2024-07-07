Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan drops happy PICS from grandmom’s 90th birthday bash ft Junaid, Azad, Reena, Kiran and customized tea pot cake

Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday last month on June 13 at his Mumbai residence. The celebrations were attended by the actor’s close friends and family. Recently, days after, Ira dropped several unseen pictures from the celebrations with a bitter-sweet note.

Ira Khan drops endearing pictures from her grandmother’s 90th birthday celebrations

Today, on July 7, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped several unseen pictures from the lavish celebrations of her grandmother, Zeenat Hussain’s birthday. The pictures capture heartfelt candid moments from the customized tea pot cake-cutting ceremony, exuding sheer happiness and joy.

We can see Aamir along with his close friends like legendary actress Asha Parekh and family members including Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and their kids Ira Khan with husband Nupur Shikhare, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao.

While sharing the post, Ira expressed in the caption, “I know there are lots of things and people in these photos. And I wanted you to focus on Dadi’s face. Just her.”

Take a look:

She further added, “The cake cutting took a good 15 minutes. Standing can get tiring for her, there’s a fear, weakness… as there is when people get older and their bodies change again. I wonder from time to time what it is like to age. Not your-hair-turning-white kind of aging. The your-body-is-starting-to-deteriorated kind of aging. Where you start to lose capability in all your faculties.”

“I’ve always wondered if I’d still be able to enjoy life, or if by then I’d just be going through the motions. But look at her smile! She was beaming through it all! A genuine beaming. It made me smile. P.S. I was not allowed to check if the tea pot or cup were cake,” she wrote in conclusion.

About Aamir Khan's 90th birthday celebrations

Reportedly, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor had flown in over 200 guests to Mumbai from different cities. According to a source, Hussain wasn’t keeping well for over a year. However, following her recovery, the family wanted to have a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India gathered to celebrate the special day.

“People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities," a source had shared. Additionally, Juhi Chawla was also seen attending the special celebrations.

