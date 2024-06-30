Kiran Rao drops a happy family PIC from her ‘Rao-Khan holiday’ with Aamir Khan and son Azad

Ex-couples Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan and are often spotted hanging out together. The trio has again stepped out for a quick holiday and we have also got a glimpse of the same. Taking to her Instagram story, Kiran shared a happy family selfie, and it is too heartwarming.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s holiday with son Azad

On June 30, Kiran shared a picture on her Instagram story where all three were seen smiling ear to ear as they came together for a selfie. With the trio wearing glasses, the now-viral picture seems to have been taken during their walk into some greenery spot.

All of them were dressed in light-hued outfits with Kiran capturing the post, ‘Rao-Khan holiday’ with a song from her movie Laapataa Ladies playing in the background. Well, they were also joined by their close friends and family for a Sunday outing, and in a followed-by story, Kiran shared a glimpse of the same.

When Kiran Rao was conscious about her divorce not traumatising son Azad

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot on December 28, 2005. The then-couple separated after 15 long years during the pandemic. Their son Azad was born in 2011 via surrogacy and the duo continued to co-parent him even after their divorce. In an interview with DNA, Kiran once revealed that to some extent she was able to manage the separation.

She shared that the duo together decided that they wanted to change the ‘definition of their relationship’ and end the social contract. Kiran continued, “We worked at it in a smooth way because we were conscious that Azad should not be, in any way, traumatized by this public breakup.”

Kiran Rao further revealed that the pandemic eventually helped them a lot during separation as they didn’t go in two directions immediately. She called herself lucky to be living in the same house and said that ‘life didn’t change that much in a physical way.’

On the work front, Kiran Rao recently released to the director’s seat with her film Laapataa Ladies which achieved a sea of positive responses from cinephiles.

