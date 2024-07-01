Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan drops heartwarming PICS with grandmother from latter's 90th birthday bash; Nupur Shikhare is all hearts

A few days ago, Aamir Khan organized a grand event at his Mumbai home to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday. The actor invited more than 200 family members and friends, creating a memorable event for all in attendance.

Now, a while ago, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan took to her social media account and shared happy pictures with her grandmother from the birthday bash.

Ira Khan is all smiles posing with her grandmother at latter's 90th birthday party

On July 1, Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared two inside pictures from her grandmother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday bash.

In the pictures, Aamir Khan's daughter can be seen back hugging her grandmother as they posed during the birthday bash. Both are flashing bright smiles on their faces.

Sharing the picture, Ira penned, "Our faces when we whoop your bums at court piece!" Reacting to the post, Ira's husband, Nupur Shikhare, dropped red hearts.

Have a look:

Kiran Rao wishes Aamir Khan’s mother

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiran Rao shared a picture of Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussain. In the photo, she looked lovely in a green-colored salwar kameez and had a faint smile on her face. Sharing this picture, Kiran wrote, “Happy Birthday Ammi”.

Speaking more about the event, it was graced by numerous family members, friends, and prominent celebrities from the entertainment industry. Aamir Khan joined everyone in cutting the cake, marking a memorable event.

Advertisement

Last year, Aamir and his family, along with close friends, gathered to celebrate Zeenat's 89th birthday. Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh performed at the event and also shared pictures on Instagram.

“So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth and blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful," she wrote.

Aamir Khan on work front

On the professional front, Aamir Khan's last film was Laal Singh Chaddha. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The shooting for the film has already begun. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film will focus on Down syndrome. Alongside Aamir, it features actors Genelia D'souza and Darsheel Safary in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s candid pics with Ammi from her 90th birthday is all things love; Mr Perfectionist twins with her in white