Maharaj actor Junaid Khan reveals his biggest critic at home; says THIS when asked about height difference with Aamir Khan

Born to Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan has been stealing the limelight with his recently released film, Maharaj. After his debut, Junaid will be next seen in Advait Chandan's yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor.

The Maharaj actor, who comes from a film family, was recently asked about the biggest critic that he has at home.

Junaid Khan opens up about his family

In a recent interview with India Today, Junaid Khan spoke about his family, including his dad Aamir, mom, Reena, and sister, Ira Khan. Junaid expressed that every family member lends him immense support while expressing their opinions.

"We don’t really talk about films so much. But I know that Ira (my sister) unconditionally supports me," the Maharaj actor said. Calling himself "blessed", the star kid shared he comes from a "very supportive family". He added, "Also, they don't shy away from saying it like it is."

Talking about his dad, Aamir, the superstar, Junaid said, "Even Papa will say, 'Look, I feel this, but you should do what you want.' The same is with mom."

The young actor further shared that his family is quite supportive and encourages him even in their criticism.

Junaid Khan on comparisons with dad Aamir

In the same interview, Junaid was quizzed about his apparent height difference with Aamir and their contrasting acting styles. To which, the Maharaj actor took it as a compliment by saying, "It's not necessarily a conscious thing".

He also said that they are different performers. Junaid praised his father by saying that he is a fantastic actor. He added that the audience finds it tough to identify the characters from two of his films.

Junaid Khan talks about his character Karsandas Mulji in Maharaj

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Junaid spoke about portraying the role of Karsandas Mulji in Siddharth P Malhotra directorial. The Maharaj actor said no information about his personality is available in the public domain.

However, Mulji's writings, articles, and his newspaper are available, he added.

In Maharaj, Junaid plays the role of Karsandas Mulji, an Indian journalist and social reformer. Based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Junaid Khan is prepping up for a rom-com with Khushi Kapoor

Junaid Khan was shooting for Advait's directorial with Khushi Kapoor in Delhi last month (in June). They finished their first schedule in Mumbai in May. The makers have kept the details of the film under wraps. However, they are planning to release it in theatres. Advait previously helmed Aamir's Laal Singh Chadha in 2022. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan is now gearing up for his upcoming theatrical play, Strictly Unconventional on September 1, 2024.

Aamir Khan is best known for movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, Ghajini, Sarfarosh, Dangal, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and more. He produced his former wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao's directorial film, Laapataa Ladies last year.

The superstar is now gearing up for his upcoming movie, Sitare Zameen Par. He is reuniting with Taare Zameen Par's co-star Darsheel Safary for the new film. It will also feature Genelia Deshmukh in a crucial role.

