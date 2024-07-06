PICS: Deepika Padukone says 'baby wants to party' as she decks up in saree for Anant-Radhika's Sangeet; tags daddy-to-be Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh are soon going to welcome their first child. The Kalki 2898 AD actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest. On the other hand, the internet is going gaga over the grand sangeet celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A sea of Bollywood celebrities have been arriving in their traditional best to be a part of the couple’s special ceremony.

On the other hand, soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stirred the internet with their sparkling appearance, leaving fans to go gaga over the Kalki 2898 AD actress’ baby bump.

Deepika Padukone radiates elegance as she flaunts baby bump in latest PICS

A while back, before making her dazzling appearance at the grand celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, Deepika Padukone dropped pictures of her appearance. In the pictures, she looked drop-dead gorgeous, flaunting her baby bump in a purple heavily embroidered saree. The actress tied her hair in a bun.

Along with the post, she expressed in the caption, “Just…coz its a Friday night & [accompanied by a kid emoji] wants to party!!!,” followed by a woman shrugging and laughter emoji. She further tagged her husband, @ranveersingh.

Take a look-

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the mother as they thronged the comments section expressing their reaction. A fan wrote, “Mother is mothering,” another fan wrote, “Finally something out of promotion with beautiful caption,” while a third fan commented, “Beauty beauty beauty,” and another fan chimed in,“ Sari never looked better.” Another fan gushed, “Gorgeous mommy to be.”

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. The couple announced they're expecting their first child earlier this year in February. It was also revealed that their due date is for September 2024.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently rejoicing in the success of her recent South release, Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and more has been well-received by the audiences.

Going further, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s next highly-awaited Singham Again. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and more in key roles.

The film will hit the theaters on Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Salman Khan, Ananya, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina and more arrive; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose with Aditya