Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan indulge in fun banter wanting to exchange their respective dads

Abhishek Bachchan’s association with the Indian film industry started when he made his debut with JP Dutta’s war drama Refugee, back in the year 2000. But his breakthrough came with the commercially successful film Dhoom and Mani Ratnam’s political drama Yuva. After starring in the sports drama film Ghoomer with Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Be Happy. During an event, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek engaged in a fun banter regarding their fathers, David Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan. Read on!

Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan’s fun banter will make you smile

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in Ghoomer while Varun Dhawan starred in the rom-com Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Both the actors are currently busy with their next OTT project which was recently announced at a star-studded event. It was during this function that both of them came on stage and had fun pulling each other’s legs. While filmmaker Shoojit Sircar announced his new project Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan, the latter was quick to tease Varun. Calling him an inspiration, Times Of India quoted Abhishek saying, “I want to be like you.”

Responding to his humorous dig, Varun stated, “That's not true. You're our inspiration.” To this, Junior Bachchan reacted, “Give me your directors or give me your dad.” Varun was also quick to highlight the fact that Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan is an acclaimed star and he would like to take him home. “You give me your dad, then,” Varun funnily requested.

About Abhishek Bachchan’s Be Happy

Bachchan’s new movie titled Be Happy is directed by Remo D'Souza and stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever. The TV show narrates the life of a single father and his talented daughter to aspires to make it big in her career. Talking about it, Sircar said at the event, “I always try to pick subjects from ordinary lives and make those characters extraordinary. Through them, I just want to make you smile, looking at life. All these characters are somehow related to me, I have lived with them. I can assure you; that the film will make you feel warm.”

