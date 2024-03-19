Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy to Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 3, Prime Video announces slate ft. 70 series and movies

Since the dawn of multiple OTT platforms, content has become the king, and the audience has the power to choose and pick about the scores of series and movies available to them. A while ago, Prime Video dropped the list of all the new films and series and the return of the pre-loved shows on their platform. From Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan to Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy and the new season of Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur, take a look at what all you can watch on the streaming platform over two years.

Prime Video drops content slate with nearly 70 shows to choose from

Most of us love sitting in the comfort of our house, munching on a bowl of inexpensive popcorn, and watching our favorite stars on our TV screens, thanks to the multiple OTT platforms. To let content consumers what they are up for, Prime Video released a new slate announcing the arrival of new shows and films on the streaming platform.

Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of her biographical drama film Ae Watan Mere Watan on March 21, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The interesting forthcoming lineup also includes a new movie titled Be Happy, led by Abhishek Bachchan. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever.

While Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel, Citadel Honey Bunny, Soha Ali Khan will share the screen with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jitendra Kumar in Chhorii 2. Popular content creator Prajakta Koli, along with actors Karanvir Malhotra, Surveen Chawla, and Vatsal Sheth, will be seen in Raaghav Dar's horror drama series Andhera. The intriguing list includes Khauf, Inspector Rishi, Snakes & Ladders, The Mehta Boys, The Tribe, and more.

Ananya Panday's debut web series, Call Me Bae, was also announced. Ace stars Gajraj Rao and Shivani Raghuvanshi, along with Farzi actor Bhuvan Arora, will feature in Dupahiya, directed by Sonam Nair. The web platform claims to release close to 70 series and movies over the next two years. Fans of the OG shows Mirzapur, Pataal Lok, and Panchayat are also in for a surprise, as the new season of these trending series will also be up soon.

Ziddi Girls, In Transit, Bandwaale, Waack Girls, Suzhal - The Vortex S2, Bandish Bandits S2, Follow Karlo Yaar, Gulkanda Tales, The Rana Connection, Rangeen, Matka King, Daldal, Daring Partners, Revolutionaries, Arabia Kadali, The Great Indian Code, Subedaar, Uppu Kappu Rambu, Cheekati Lo, Ma Ka Sum, Thalavettiyaan Palayam and Fallout are some of the few in the anticipated list of upcoming series and shows. For the first time in his career, Shahid Kapoor, who enjoys the image of a chocolate boy, will be seen in the mythological drama Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues.

Karan Johar announces Ananya Panday’s debut web series Call Me Bae

Hours ago, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing Ananya Panday’s debut web series Call Me Bae, took her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her character. In the post, he revealed, “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

