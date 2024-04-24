The Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his birthday today and friends from the industry have showered a lot of love and appreciation on the actor. Avneet Kaur who has worked with Varun Dhawan on a project and is a good friend, shared a heartwarming birthday wish for the Bawaal actor.

Avneet Kaur shared her thoughts on Varun Dhawan's birthday and also expressed excitement about his upcoming movie.

Avneet Kaur's wish for Varun Dhawan

Taking to social media, Avneet shared a cute photo with Varun Dhawan using the popular song Apna Bana Le from his movie Bhediya and wrote a heartwarming note along with the picture. She also shared her excitement over Dhawan's upcoming movie by Atlee, Baby John.

She wrote, " Happy birthday VD thank you for being an amazing friend and always guiding me!! You’re the most genuine and most hardworking person I’ve come across! Can’t keep my excitement in for Baby John. Ly."

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's post for Varun Dhawan:

More about Avneet Kaur and Varun Dhawan

Avneet Kaur and Varun Dhawan have worked together on brand collaborations and reels. The duo were also spotted with each other along with other friends at Diljit Dosanjh's concert that took place recently in Mumbai. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is known for her acting chops in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She has also featured in many music videos with various social media influencers. The actress was a part of the popular movie Mardaani. She made her big Bollywood debut as a lead actress in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The diva has successfully transitioned into the glitz and glamour of the big screen. She is often seen hanging out with good friends Raghav Sharma and Munawar Faruqui among others.

More about Varun Dhawan

After impressing the viewers with his stint in projects like Student of the Year, Badlapur, Bawaal, Bhediya, and Jug Jug Jeeyo among others, Varun Dhawan is set to play one of the most important roles, that of a father in his real life, as he is expecting his first baby with wife Natasha Dalal.

Pinkvilla wishes the dapper boy Varun Dhawan a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal organize special gifts for paparazzi post baby shower celebration