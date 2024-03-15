Abhishek Bachchan to play lead role in Shoojit Sircar's next project, film to release in 2024; DEETS inside

National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry. He has directed several super-hit films to date. Following the success of Sardar Udham, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, Shoojit announced his next project, which will be released in 2024. Additionally, the filmmaker revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role.

Shoojit Sircar's next will have Abhishek Bachchan in lead role

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently announced his upcoming film that will be released in 2024. In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Sircar revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled theatrical release.

He said, "It's another emotional, slice-of-life film. My stories are always related to life, and they have humor in them. I have always tried to experiment with different genres, keeping the journey of life as the main theme. I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man's journey."

Speaking about the project in a recent interview with a leading portal, Sircar expressed his commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide, stating, "I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man's life and his extraordinary journey and make you smile with him."

Meanwhile, in 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Abhishek and Shoojit are in talks for a film. "Abhishek and Shoojit have known each other for a long time, they play football together and have been wanting to work with each other for a while now. They have zeroed in on a slice-of-life drama, and are in advanced discussions for the project. They both feel it will be an appropriate subject to collaborate on and is likely to go on the floors in the second half of this year. Producer Ronnie Lahiri will be backing the project," informed a source close to the development.

With breakthrough films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, October, and Gulabo Sitabo as director, including 'Pink', Sircar has established himself as a filmmaker who has created extraordinary stories extracted from simple lives. His simple yet powerful narratives have deeply connected with audiences worldwide, earning him a dedicated fan base and widespread acclaim.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the professional front, Abhishek was last seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer in 2023. The film, also starring Saiyami Kher, follows the story of a cricket prodigy who achieves success despite losing an arm. It met with positive reviews and was a moderate commercial success.

