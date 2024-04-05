5 Ajay Devgn and Abhishk Bachchan movies sure to evoke nostalgia

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan movies are etched in Indian cinema history! These two incredibly talented actors, with their diverse acting chops and undeniable star power, have left audiences around the world entertained for years.

Their collaborations span genres, from action thrillers that will have you at the edge of your seat to laugh-out-loud comedies that will leave you in stitches. Whether they're bringing iconic characters to life or stirring up emotions with powerful performances, Devgn and Bachchan have created a filmography that's nothing short of impressive.

Ready to revisit some of their blockbuster hits? Join us as we delve into the world of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan movies.

5 Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan movies you can watch this weekend

1. Halla Bol

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Pankaj Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sulabha Arya

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2008

Where to watch: Prime Video

Buckle up for Halla Bol, a Bollywood drama that'll grab you by the gut! Ajay Devgn plays Ashfaque, a small-town dreamer who claws his way to the top of Bollywood. But the glitz and glam soon turn dark when Ashfaque stumbles onto a web of corruption and injustice in the industry. That's where Abhishek Bachchan steps in as a fearless TV journalist who teams up with Ashfaque to fight for what's right.

Halla Bol isn't just entertaining, it makes you think. It asks tough questions about standing up for what you believe in, even when it's scary. The acting is fantastic, the story will stay with you, and overall, it's a must-watch for anyone who loves a good Bollywood movie with a powerful message.

2. Zameen

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora, Pankaj Dhee, Mukesh Tiwari

Director: Rohit Shetty

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Hotstar

Have you heard of Zameen? It's this Bollywood action flick that'll have your heart pounding! Imagine a plane hijacked with hundreds of people on board, including a bigwig politician's daughter! Ajay Devgn stars as a tough cop, ACP Jaydev Malhotra, who joins forces with the fearless commando, Captain Aakash Ahuja, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Together, they're on a mission to save the hostages and take down the bad guys. Get ready for non-stop action, moments that'll make you hold your breath, and a whole lot of patriotic pride. The performances are killer, the story's gripping, and you'll be glued to your seat from the first scene to the last. If you're looking for an adrenaline rush and a story that celebrates heroes, Zameen is your movie!

3. Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Sushmita Sen, Urmila Matondkar

Director: Ram Gopal Verma

IMDB Rating: 1.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release year: 2007

Where to watch: Prime Video

Remember the classic Bollywood movie Sholay? Director Ram Gopal Varma tried something bold with Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. It's a modern take on the Sholay story, with Ajay Devgn stepping into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes as the iconic Veeru, and Abhishek Bachchan playing a role similar to Dharmendra's Jai. It's a high-octane action flick set in a gritty city, full of friendship, revenge, and backstabbing. While it wasn't everyone's cup of tea, you gotta give it to Varma for trying to put a fresh spin on a beloved movie!

4. LOC

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Nagarjuna, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon, Akshaye Khanna

Director: JP Dutta

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, War

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Prime Video

LOC: Kargil isn't your typical Bollywood song-and-dance extravaganza. This movie hits you right in the feels. Directed by J.P. Dutta, it tells the true story of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan alongside a whole crew of other actors, the film honors the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought like lions to take back key positions from Pakistani infiltrators in the tough mountains of Kargil.

Get ready for intense battle scenes that feel real, and a story that explores not just the war itself, but the sacrifices these soldiers made. LOC: Kargil is a powerful tribute to the Indian army and a reminder of the heavy cost of war. Critics loved it for its realness and the amazing acting

5. Bol Bachchan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prachi Desai, Asin, Krushna Abhishek

Director: Rohit Shetty

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 2012

Where to watch: Hotstar

Bol Bachchan is a laugh-out-loud Bollywood comedy by director Rohit Shetty. It stars the hilarious duo of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

Think, The Parent Trap but way funnier and set in India! Abhishek Bachchan plays Abbas, a struggling guy who pretends to be a strict Muslim named... Abhishek Bachchan (yes, it gets confusing) to land a job in a village ruled by the uptight Prithviraj, played by Devgn. Hilarious chaos follows as poor Abbas juggles his fake identity, love interests, family drama, and situations that go from awkward to laugh-til-you-cry.

Get ready for nonstop silliness, catchy music, and side-splitting performances by Devgn and Bachchan. If you're looking for a fun escape filled with Bollywood magic, Bol Bachchan is the perfect movie for you.

So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a wild ride through the incredible filmography of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan movies. From pulse-pounding action sequences that will have you chewing your fingernails to hilarious comedies that will leave you snorting with laughter, these two Bollywood giants have something for everyone. They've delivered unforgettable characters, powerful performances, and a filmography that's guaranteed to entertain.

Are you ready to see what makes them such a legendary duo? Then dive into the world of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan movies mentioned in Pinkvilla's list.

