INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s 37th birthday cake-cutting ft. mom Karuna, pet dog Joey; actor teases new movie

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for an exciting year ahead, with a few releases lined up along with the commencement of new projects. On the personal front, he is set to welcome his first child very soon. Amidst all the excitement, Varun marks his 37th birthday today.

Varun has now offered his followers an inside glimpse into his birthday celebration, complete with a cake-cutting ceremony where his mother, Karuna Dhawan, and his pet dog, Joey, were present. He also teased about a new movie in his caption.

Varun Dhawan celebrates his birthday with mom Karuna Dhawan and dog Joey

Today, April 24, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his birthday festivities. In the first photo, Varun posed with a smile as he stood with a cake placed in front of him. A ‘Happy Birthday’ could be seen hanging in the background, with the dining table decorated with candles.

In another photograph, Varun’s mother, Karuna Dhawan, embraced him warmly as he prepared to cut the cake. The third image featured Varun’s little niece Niyara sitting in front of their home temple. His pet dog, Joey, also looked on. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The last picture was of Varun’s mom and Joey sitting together at the dinner table, which was adorned with a plate of delicious-looking biryani.

In the caption, Varun expressed some wise thoughts, saying, “Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same.” Expressing gratitude, he said, “Thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love.” The actor also teased about his upcoming movie, sharing, “P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that !!!!”

Advertisement

Have a look at Varun’s post!

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the action thriller film, Baby John. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he is set to be a part of the spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, Pinkvilla revealed in an exclusive report that Varun will be sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh for the comedy film No Entry 2.