Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi to Kajol-Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti, Netflix announces 2024 India slate ft 8 films, 14 series

The advent of OTT has eased and changed the viewing habits of everyone across the globe. Instead of going out to watch something, people can now enjoy their favorite shows and films in the comfort of their homes. Recently, Netflix India announced its 2024 release slate which includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, and Taapsee Pannu's Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

Netflix India's 2024 slate

Today, on January 29th, Netflix India unveiled its long slate for the year 2024. This includes eight films and 14 series including documentaries.



Heeramandi is a period drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. The solo posters of all its characters were unveiled by the streaming platform.

Kriti Sanon is turning into a producer with the mystery thriller film Do Patti which is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film is also the first production venture of writer Kanika Dhillon.

Anupam Kher starrer drama film Vijay 69 is also one of the most interesting projects which is helmed by Akshay Roy. It is backed by the Yash Raj Studio and follows a man who competes in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Apart from that, Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Maharaj and Vaani Kapoor starrer series Mandala Murders were also announced.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi's mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak is also in the slate and it will drop this year.

Imtiaz Ali is also making his foray into the digital space with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is based on the life of the late popular singer of the same name.

Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, and Patralekhaa team up for the comedy-drama Wild Wild Punjab which is helmed by Luv Ranjan.

After the success of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dilruba, the makers are back with its sequel titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role.

Anubhav Sinha will be bringing the real-life IC814 hijacking on the screen with the series titled IC814. It stars Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur and others.

Dabba Cartel is a series starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand and follows a bunch of housewives who run a secret cartel. Apart from that, the third season of Kota Factory has been also announced.

Maamla Legal Hai is a courtroom drama headlined by Ravi Kishan. Tahir Raj Bhasin's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein is also returning for a second season.

The popular reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gets a new season and this time its called Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. It will have three new entries: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and businesspersons Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi.

Mismatched season 3, Neeraj Pandey’s heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Kapil Sharma's comedy show called The Great Indian Kapil Show which will mark the return of Kapil's earlier collaborator Sunil Grover, have also been announced. Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will focus on the ganglands of Bengal.

Advertisement

Apart from these, Netflix has also unveiled a slate of several documentary series like To Kill a Tiger and The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. There is also a documentary on the life of popular singer Yo Yo Honey Singh called Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. It will chronicle the journey of the singer.