AbRam Khan Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan said he will make his youngest son, Kareena Kapoor's kid Taimur work together

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest actors in Bollywood currently. His stardom is beyond words and his fans love him. Well, the superstar and his family must be in a celebratory mood as their team KKR won the IPL 2024 trophy.

Well, today the Khan family also has another reason to celebrate as it is AbRam Khan’s birthday. On this special day, we bring to you an interesting throwback story from the time when SRK claimed that his youngest son and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan would work together on-screen.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about Taimur and AbRam working together

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have great chemistry on-screen and we all have seen that in the couple of films that they have done together. In 2017, the actress appeared on a chat show hosted by King Khan. In the show, Bebo stated that SRK has not worked with a lot of Kapoor men.

It is then that the topic of their children came up and the Pathaan star quipped, "Tumne jaise bola hai ki maine Kapoor mardon ke saath zyada kaam nahi kiya hai, toh yeh Kapoor aur Khan ko hum zaroor kaam karayenge." (Referring to AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan expressed 'like you said that I have not worked with a lot of Kapoor men, so we will make sure that this Kapoor and Khan will work together'.

Suhana Khan’s birthday wish for AbRam

Taking to her Instagram handles, Suhana Khan shared a picture of AbRam Khan from the stadium itself where KKR won the IPL 2024 trophy. She shared this picture right after KKR’s win. In the snap, we can see the cute boy in KKR’s purple colored jersey with Champions written on it.

AbRam looked away from the camera and in a glance looked exactly like his father Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing this picture, Suhana wrote, “Good day to be the birthday boy” with a trophy, and purple heart emoji and we cannot agree more.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the professional front, SRK will soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, in April, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that King Khan would play the part of ‘Don’ and that his character would have some gray shades too.

Kareena Kapor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rhea Kapoor’s Crew which also starred Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. She portrayed the role of an air hostess in the film. She is all set to dazzle in Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. It garnered considerable acclaim after premiering at film festivals, though its public release is eagerly anticipated.

Kareena is also set to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie Singham Again. This star-studded venture features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. The first look of all the actors is out and we bet fans are more than excited to see this film.

