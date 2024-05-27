PIC: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wishes brother AbRam on birthday; KKR fans can totally relate to caption
Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan celebrates his birthday and his daughter Suhana Khan has the perfect birthday wish for him.
Shah Rukh Khan and his family must be in a celebratory mood after Kolkata Knight Riders’s fabulous win at the IPL 2024. Social media is filled with pictures and videos of the Khan family celebrating
But they have yet another reason to celebrate and that is the birthday of the youngest Khan, AbRam. SRK’s son turns a year older today and his daughter Suhana Khan had the perfect wish for him.
Suhana Khan’s birthday wish for AbRam
Taking to her Instagram handles, Suhana Khan shared a picture of AbRam Khan from the stadium itself where KKR won the IPL 2024 trophy. She shared this picture right after KKR’s win. In the snap, we can see the cute boy in KKR’s purple colored jersey with Champions written on it.
AbRam looked away from the camera and in a glance looked exactly like his father Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing this picture, Suhana wrote, “Good day to be the birthday boy” with a trophy, and purple heart emoji and we cannot agree more.
Check it out:
Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri as KKR wins IPL 2024
Despite not being in the best of health, Shah Rukh Khan made sure to be there by his team during their final match. He arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to root for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With him, his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons AbRam and Aryan were also spotted. The Khan clan was here to support the team at the IPL 2024 final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
A viral video from the ground shows an elated SRK giving a warm hug to his wife Gauri Khan as the team claimed this year’s IPL trophy. It definitely calls for a celebration as the team won the trophy after 10 years. Another sweet image shows the Pathaan actor tightly hugging his kids, Suhana Khan, AbRam, and Aryan Khan to celebrate the big win. At today’s match, KKR beat SRH’s low score of 113 to become the undisputed king of IPL 2024.
ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s then and now PIC from KKR’s IPL wins at Chepauk go viral