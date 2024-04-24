Kiku Sharda is currently a part of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has been a part of the show for the past ten years, which has garnered him immense affection and stardom. In an interview recently, the comedian opened up about how ego can become a hindrance on a show and also spoke highly of Kapil Sharma.

Speaking with Connect FM Canada, Kiku spoke about how ego battles result in a cold war between the cast members which leads to the wrap-up of a show. Talking about Kapil Sharma, he said he is very ‘comfortable’ with the idea of the show.

In an interview with the aforementioned portal, Kiku Sharda opened up about how the ego between the cast brings hindrance to the show. He said, “A lot of shows wrap up because of ego battles. We are still around in our eleventh year so there must be something about us.”

He took pride in being a part of the show that has been running successfully for the past ten years, in the same format. Sharda mentioned that the show brings a beautiful blend of everyone's efforts.

Further, the actor went on to heap praise on the host, Kapil Sharma as he has been very patient with jokes that Sharda cracks on him during the show. He stated that Kapil is ‘comfortable’ with it, and the two of them share a comfortable rapport, therefore he has the utmost respect for the latter.

Appreciating Kapil further, Sharda mentioned that Sharma often stands behind the couch when he is performing so that he gets the entire stage to himself. Adding to this, the F.I.R actor also mentioned that when Krushna Abhishek and Kiku are performing together, the host lets them be and gives them all the limelight. “Only a man with utmost security can offer this,” Kiku said, as he felt more than secure in his space.

Kiku Sharda's response on Kapil having a separate show

In the same interview, Kiku made many revelations related to the show. Referring to the same, he recalled the time when people came and suggested that Kapil have a separate show. He stressed the fact that many don’t realize the amount of hard work it takes to bring up something unique.

Further, he gave his example as he mentioned that for the 10-15 minutes of an act on the show, he puts in enormous efforts to create the character and bring humor to it. Concerning the same, Kiku asked people to imagine the same in Kapil’s work situation, and how he could create balance between being a host to the celebrity guests and performing his act to entertain the audience.

Sharda further expressed that this is not as easy a job as it looks like and Sharma carries it very subtly, as he knows when you crack a joke and when to take a backseat.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

This season brings a lot of surprises, as Sunil Grover who was in a feud with Kapil, made a comeback to the show, after six years. However, this season, the show's flight has landed on Netflix, which marks a huge success for the team, as it will now be broadcast in 192 countries.

