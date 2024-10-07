Adnan Sami’s mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan passes away; singer writes ‘We will miss her immensely’

Singer Adnan Sami's mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, passed away at the age of 77. On Monday, October 7, Adnan shared the heartbreaking news on his social media account as he grieved her loss. The reason behind her passing has not been disclosed yet.

The post read, "It’s with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan… We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen….".

Shortly after he shared the heartbreaking news on social media, fans and followers extended their condolences. Actress Mini Mathur expressed her sympathy by commenting, "I’m so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, Roya, and Medina. Wishing strength to the family." Singer Raghav added, "Love to you brother."

One Instagram user wrote, "Rest in Peace. May God give you the strength to overcome the unfathomable sorrow." Another commented, "May Allah grant her the best place in Jannat. No loss is bigger than losing a mother. May Allah give you the strength to bear this loss."

On the professional front, Sami’s last Bollywood song was Bhar Do Jholi Meri, featured in Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After a nine-year wait, his fans are finally getting to hear him again.

According to Pinkvilla, Adnan Sami will lend his voice to a romantic track in the upcoming musical horror film Kasoor. He will perform alongside seasoned singer Payal Dev, with music composed by Javed Mohsin. The song will feature Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, and Punjabi star Jassie Gill.

Produced by Asif Shaikh and presented by Bablu Aziz, Kasoor is directed by Glen Barretto, while Mudassar Aziz has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Sources indicate that the film’s second schedule will commence next week, kicking off with this song on a grand set built in a Mumbai studio.

Producer Asif Shaikh confirmed the news to Pinkvilla, expressing excitement about having Sami on board for the romantic track.

