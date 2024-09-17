OPINION: Adnan Sami’s Bollywood comeback is hope for a better-tuned Gen Alpha and we’re already crying tears of joy

"It seems like only yesterday that Bajrangi Bhaijaan happened and I sang Bhar Do Jholi. When you look back, you feel that it's been long," Adnan Sami recently reminisced about the last track that he had sung before the ban in India. As a millennial, I grew up watching several Adnan Sami songs that continue to echo in my mind. Adnan Sami’s comeback in Bollywood has brought back all the memories of the time when the singer could make your heart go ‘Gela Gela’. Let’s decode why I think his voice is one of the best things that has happened to the industry.

From being touted as the fastest keyboard player in the world to his unique blend of Indian classical music and piano, Adnan Sami is an underrated singer who deserves much more.

When Adnan Sami crooned Bhar Do Jholi, the song from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 2015 film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, no one knew it could be the last track we would listen to back then. For the uninitiated, Pakistani artists were banned in India after the Uri attack in 2016. However, in 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitioner's plea seeking a complete ban on them. With his comeback after nine years, Adnan Sami is here to stay.

Sami’s voice was well-suited to Akshay Kumar, and songs like Mehbooba Mehbooba from Ajnabee, Kiss Me Baby from Garam Masala, and Gela Gela from Aitraaz are proof of this. His ability to perform slow romantic musicals as well as fast-paced rhythmic tracks in his career sets him apart from other musicians.

Watch Sami’s musical composition, Chori Chori Chupke Se, the track from Lucky- No Time For Love, and you will know what I’m talking about. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal, the track featured Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal as the film's lead. Sami’s soulful track, Shayad Yahi Toh Pyaar Hai, in which he collaborated with late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, is a rare duet that created magic with their heavenly voices.

And let’s not forget Aye Udi Udi Udi from Saathiya, Meter Down from Taxi No. 9211, Dil Kya Kare from Salaam-E-Ishq, and Baatein Kuch Ankhahee Si from Life in a…Metro.

I remember watching Adnan Sami romancing Rani Mukerji in Tera Chehra, the titular song from his second album of the same name. Be it their innocent chemistry, powerful background music, meaningful lyrics, or melodious voice, Tera Chehra was enough to make you feel goosebumps. As the line comes, ‘tu ijaazat de agar tujhse thoda pyaar main karlun..’, you know it is much more than a romantic track. Consent, you see.

‘Thodi si toh lift karade!’ Remember when Adnan Sami and Govinda prayed to God for a ‘bungalow’ and ‘motor car’ in his independent track, Lift Karade? His collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan in the song Kabhi Nahin was way ahead of its time. ‘Degree hai bass naam ki maula...apne yeh kis kaam ki maula’.

Pinkvilla was the first to confirm that Adnan Sami is returning after 9 years. Sami will lend his voice to the upcoming musical horror film Kasoor. Meanwhile, in a new interview with Hindustan Times, Sami spoke about his emotional approach to music. "I don't look at it as a business. It is a passion for me," the singer said.

Will there be anyone like Adnan Sami? ‘KABHI NAHIN'.

