Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan gives SAVAGE reply to female fan wanting to be superstar's wife and it has us in splits

In a recent Instagram AMA session, Arbaaz Khan entertained fans with his signature wit and humor. One fan boldly proposed the idea of becoming his elder brother Salman Khan’s wife, sparking a hilarious exchange that quickly caught everyone’s attention. Arbaaz’s witty response is bound to leave fans in stitches. Scroll down to read what he said!

In a light-hearted and amusing encounter, The Ek Tha Tiger actor received a marriage proposal that has fans buzzing. When a fan boldly asked Arbaaz Khan if she could be his “elder brother’s wife,” Arbaaz’s witty response was priceless: “What do I say? Lage Raho Munnabhai!”

This exchange not only showcased Arbaaz's sense of humor but also left fans in stitches, proving once again that the Khan brothers know how to keep their audience entertained.

Check out Arbaaz Khan's response here:

This isn’t the first time a fan has proposed marriage to Khan; he often encounters such requests and consistently replies with a playful attitude.

Meanwhile, the actor is rumored to be in a relationship with Iulia Vantur. On July 24, 2024, Salman and his family gathered to celebrate Iulia’s birthday. Salman’s brother-in-law, former actor Atul Agnihotri, shared a picture on Instagram Reels that included Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and other family members along with close friends.

The Romanian singer and actress is frequently seen at gatherings hosted by her rumored boyfriend Salman, which are usually attended by his family and close friends. While she has not officially confirmed their relationship, she has mentioned him in several interviews.

On the work front, Khan is currently busy shooting for AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. Sikandar is all set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in significant roles. Reports also suggest that Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan has also secured a key role in the big-budget actioner.

Pinkvilla previously reported that Salman’s character is characterized by arrogance. He represents the essence of a Sikandar, hailing from royal heritage and showcasing traits of anger and pride. The report highlighted that Salman last delved into a 'bad boy' role during a subplot in Sultan, which was well-received by fans.

