Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, Delhi Police issues warning for his fans amid online ticket fraud: ‘Paise puse baare soche duniya’

Fans in India are excited to witness Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming musical concert in our nation. Diljit is on a Dil-Luminati tour these days and has performed in various countries across the globe. The Punjabi music sensation will be setting the stage on fire with his concerts in India in October this year. It is to be noted that the prices of the tickets during its pre-sales reached sky-high, leaving many fans disappointed. His manager revealed that there has been an ongoing trend of reselling tickets at high rates. Ahead of his concerts in India, Delhi Police has issued a warning for his fans amid online ticket fraud. It has a Diljit connection.

Recently, the official handle of Delhi Police took to Instagram to share a clip of the warning on Instagram. The clip begins with a text in the background of the crowd cheering at a concert. In their alert, the department urged fans to stay away from unverified links amid the fraudsters targeting buyers for fake tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's concerts.

Delhi Police's latest post about alerting citizens of India to online ticket fraud will remind you of Diljit's song, Born To Shine, the popular song from the G.O.A.T. album.

"Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajwa lena (Don’t fall for fake ticket links and end up getting scammed; always verify first)," read the text.

Netizens are quite impressed with Delhi Police's wit in their latest post about the online ticket scam amid the Dil-Luminati Tour. "Delhi Police is dope," read a comment. "DP sabse aage," a fan wrote.

"Delhi Police got no chill," an Instagram user commented. One user found it "creative". "The SM (social media) manager deserves a raise," reads one of the comments.

Diljit reshared Delhi Police's post from X on his Instagram story with the text reading, "Delhi Police," and added a raised fist emoji.

Earlier, in an interview with Connect Cine, Diljit Dosanjh's manager Sonali Singh spoke about the ongoing trend of buyers reselling tickets at exorbitant prices. Talking about the Dil-Luminati tour in North America, Singh shared some resellers were selling tickets for Rs 54 lakh and Rs 46 lakh and fans were buying them.

