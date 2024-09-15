Diljit Dosanjh’s concert tickets were resold for Rs 54 lakh and Rs 46 lakh reveals his manager; admits generating Rs 234 crore during North America’s Dil-Luminati tour

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is on the roll as the international sensation is currently performing on his Dil-Luminati tour across the world. After his global concerts in Vancouver, Dallas, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, Diljit is all set to set the stage on fire with his Dil-Luminati Tour in India soon. The singer created history as more than 1 lakh tickets were sold in 15 minutes for the upcoming concert during its pre-sales which began on September 10. Amid the ticket frenzy, Diljit's manager Sonali Singh has revealed that during his America Dil-Luminati Tour, many people resold the tickets for 54 lakh and Rs 46 lakh. She also admitted that his team generated revenue of Rs 234 crore in the US tour.

During her new interview with Connect Cine, Sonali Singh revealed Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore from his US shows during the Dil-Luminati Tour. Sonali also spoke about how many people buy the tickets at the original price and then resell them for high prices.

"There were resellers who were selling tickets for $64,000 (Rs 54 lakh) and $55,000 (Rs 46 lakh), and there were also buyers for it,” she said. The manager also disclosed that Diljit generated close to $28 million (Rs 234 crore) during his North America Dil-Luminati tour.

Sonali further spoke about how Diljit Dosanjh's fans in Abu Dhabi are eagerly waiting for him to perform in the capital of the UAE. Reacting to the positive response, she shared that the team has sold around 30,000 tickets for his Dil-Luminati Tour in Abu Dhabi. As per the manager, it is the "highest number of tickets that any Indian artist has sold".

Soon after the pre-sale of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour-India was opened, some fans expressed disappointment over being unable to buy tickets as they got sold out within a few minutes. The tickets in Gold (Phase 3) in Delhi were priced at Rs 12,999 onwards.

For the uninitiated, the Dil-Luminati Tour in India will begin on October 26. The first concert will be held at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 7 pm to 10 pm. The other lined-up shows are in Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

