Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan take part in Holika Dahan, Navya Nanda drops PICS

The Indian festival of colors is upon us. And as customary, a day before the festival, several Indians celebrate the Holika Dahan which signifies the victory of good over evil. For the event, the Bachchans gathered on the lawn of their home and took an active part in the festivities. Minutes ago, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped inside visuals of their Holika Dahan celebration.

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, and others take part in Holika Dahan

Just like the scores of Indians, the Bachchan house in Mumbai is also gearing up for the festival of colors. Holi will be celebrated across the country tomorrow. As customary, a night before the main event, people take part in Holika Dahan by lighting up a bonfire and offering their sincere prayers to the God of fire. This event also kickstarts the festivities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan also hosted this event at their home. In the pictures shared by Navya Naveli Nanda, the family can be seen being part of the merriment. The photo album features Navya posing with the bonfire while the Ghoomer star can be seen closely monitoring the fire burning. In another photo we see the Sarbjit actress turning photographer and Navya applied colors on the face of her mamu, Abhishek. Like a responsible head of the family, Jaya Ji was making sure the fire lit up perfectly. Sharing the images, Navya penned in Hindi, “Holika Dahan.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Apart from being an entrepreneur, Navya Naveli Nanda is also the host of her podcast show What The Hell Navya. In the latest episode of Season 2 of the show, she discussed with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, the love of food that runs in their family.

While she highlighted that everyone in their home loves the dish called aloo chilka, she also mentioned that they have a dish named after every person in their family. She said, “Every house has a specialty. It’s actually quite cute because we have named certain recipes after people like we have Nani Ma’s khichadi, which she makes in a Bengali way. We have mama toast. It’s a sandwich that Nani has invented. You have Navya’s aloo because it’s the recipe that I have created. We also have Shweta’s pasta.”

To this, Jaya Bachchan added that there is no dish named after Abhishek but he keeps saying that he makes amazing mutton curry.

ALSO READ: Navya Nanda reveals they have dishes named after family members; Jaya Bachchan says THIS on Amitabh Bachchan