Navya Nanda reveals they have dishes named after family members; Jaya Bachchan says THIS on Amitabh Bachchan

After saying no to acting, Navya Naveli Nanda found her love in being a businesswoman. She also hosts a podcast, What The Hell Navya in which she has an open discussion with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan about anything and everything. In the latest episode of Season 2 of the show, the three ladies spoke about food and shared the favorite recipes of each family member.

Navya Naveli Nanda revealed they have a recipe named after almost every family member

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan hails from West Bengal and her husband, megastar comes from Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, their food is also influenced by these places. Navya Naveli Nanda also revealed that a majority of people in their home like to eat North Indian food and they prefer starting the week with Rajma-Chawal. While discussing their likes and dislikes on the latest episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, they revealed that their family has dishes named after those who excel at making them.

While sharing that aloo chilka is a household favorite, Navya says, “Every house has a specialty. I know something that people love eating at our house is aloo chilka. It’s actually quite cute because we have named certain recipes after people like we have Nani Ma’s khichadi, which she makes in a Bengali way. We have mama toast. It’s a sandwich that Nani has invented. You have Navya’s aloo because it’s the recipe that I have created. We also have Shweta’s pasta.”

To this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress adds, “Nana (Amitabh Bachchan) always says, ‘I will eat Shweta’s pasta.’ He asks, ‘Is Shweta making the pasta?’ If you say ‘No’, he will ask you to tell Shweta to make it.”

This is when Shweta shared that her son, Ikkis actor Agastya Nanda no dish named after him. Neither does Abhishek,” Jaya Bachchan said adding that he keeps saying, ‘I make amazing mutton curry’ but I am yet to see that mutton curry.” Shweta also stated that Agastya used to bake. “The food was inedible, atrocious, but at least he tried,” she added. The Archies actor Agastya will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis.

