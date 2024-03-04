Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's new look at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala is winning hearts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Aaradhya's adorable new look stole the internet's attention, and fans are showering her with love.

The Bachchan family looked elegant and joined the celebration, adding their star power to the grand event. Aaradhya's charming presence and the family's stylish appearance have become the talk of the town, creating a buzz on social media. Netizens are expressing their admiration for Aaradhya's delightful new look, making it a highlight of the pre-wedding affair.

Aaradhya Bachchan at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan, known for her signature fringe hairstyle, has been surprising everyone with her recent style evolution. The change was first noticed during her school's annual day event and has now made waves at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Departing from her usual fringe, Aaradhya showcased a sleek, open hairstyle with a side partition, letting her locks cascade gracefully around her face. The internet is abuzz with love for her fresh look, praising her newfound elegance. Sporting a green dress, Aaradhya radiated charm and poise at the celebration.

Aardhya's new look is winning hearts

Aaradhya's fresh look at the pre-wedding event set the internet abuzz, and netizens poured their love into the comments section. One person exclaimed, "Finally, we saw her new hairstyle," while another celebrated, "Hairstyle, different, finally." Expressing joy, a comment read, "Aradhya's new hairstyle, finally we can see her face. she's so beautiful, but her face was always hidden behind those hideous bangs."

The enthusiasm continued with comments like "Fabulous," "Hyeeeeeeeeeee," and "Aaradhya beauty." Observing the resemblance, one wrote, "She’s looking more and more like Aish," while others praised, "She’s so beautiful," and "Gorgeous Aaradhya." Appreciation poured in for the refreshing change, with comments like "The new hairstyle is refreshing. Pretty." It's evident that Aaradhya's transformed look has struck a chord with admirers, eliciting an outpouring of positive reactions.

About Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wrapped up their three-day pre-wedding festivities with a spectacular event named Hastakhshar. The celebration drew in a massive crowd, including numerous Bollywood and Hollywood stars.

During the second day, the three Bollywood Khans, along with Pan-India sensation Ram Charan, stole the show with their lively performance on the RRR song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu). The Khans added their flair to the performance by incorporating iconic poses from their films, making it a memorable and entertaining highlight of the celebration.

