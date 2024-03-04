Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Day 3: Ranbir-Alia twin in ivory, Kareena-Saif smile with Taimur, Bill Gates poses with GF in INSIDE PICS

Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, and Bill Gates, you name them, and they were all a part of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s party hosted for their son Anant Ambani. Since the event was so grand, everyone dressed in their finest outfits to be a part of the merriment. Take a look at the inside pictures from the celebration.

Bollywood celebs look their best in inside pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party

The internet is currently flooded with scores of images from the star-studded event that the Ambanis hosted in Jamnagar, Gujarat. After kick-starting the event by doing Anna Sewa, they grooved to the hit tracks of Rihanna on the first day of the event. As the event came to a close on March 3, we bring to you some exclusive images of the many stars who graced the event looking like a million bucks.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in ivory-hued Indian outfits that screamed royalty. Shah Rukh Khan came with his wife Guari Khan and son AbRam. While Ananya Panday stunned in a pretty lehenga, her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in an Indo-western fit. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she gave everyone a run for their money in her gold attire which she wore with her wedding reception jewelry. Her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan twinned with their son Taimur.

Next up was Salman Khan who donned a black kurta and layered it up with an embroidered sherwani and matching pants. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan stunned in an ivory chikankari saree. Anil Kapoor looked handsome as always as he posed with his wife Sunita Kapoor. Businesswoman and Donald Trump’s daughter wore a gorgeous yellow lehenga along with her daughter.

Next up, were celebrity couple Madhuri Dixit-Dr. Shriram Nene and Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar who posed together for the camera. Joining the impressive lineup of stars were Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bill Gates and his girlfriend, South star Rajinikanth, ace Indian cricketer MS Dhoni-Sakshi Dhoni, and many others.

