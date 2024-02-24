Ajay Devgn and Kajol's cute response to Nysa Devgan's silver jubilee wish will bring big smile to your faces

The power couple of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, have completed 25 years of marriage. As the couple marks its silver jubilee today, they are receiving wishes from their fans and loved ones nationwide. Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Ajay and Kajol, also took to Instagram Stories and wished the couple. But what caught our eye was the cute way the couple responded.

Nysa Devgan took to Instagram Stories and posted a throwback picture of her parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Captioning the story, she wrote, "25 years, Happy Anniversary," along with various emojis describing her emotions.

Kajol reposted the story and wrote, "Love you... result!" followed by a winking face and tongue emoji. Ajay also reposted the story and wrote, "And you were our best gift from it," followed by a heart emoji.

Ajay also responded to another story where Nysa has written, "may this be the year u stop gatekeeping the secret to still looking 35". The actor wrote, "25 you mean?" followed by kiss emojis.

Now, that's so hilarious and cute at the same time. Isn't it?

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's silver jubilee special post

Ajay Devgn and Kajol also posted a collaborative post on Instagram, thanking everyone for their wishes. One of the two pictures shows the couple sitting together comfortably with Ajay's hand on Kajol's shoulders. The other one has Kajol resting her head on Ajay's shoulders as both of them pose together. "Thank u so much for all your good wishes and love," the couple captioned the post.

Fans and celebs send good wishes to the couple

Soon after the post, the fans and loved ones of the couple took to the comments section and started sending good wishes. Kajol's sister Tanishaa commented, "Happy anniversary," followed by a red heart emoji. "I want you to always be happy, healthy, peaceful together," wrote a fan @kajolloveloveajay. "They are made for each other. are you guys seeing the love that they share in each other's eyes ??? Well I sure am !!!" wrote another one with username @faria_rahaman2012.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the work front

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan, which also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika. The star is also shooting for Singham Again, the 3rd installment of his much-loved Singham franchise and the 5th movie of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Singham Again is among the most awaited Bollywood films, boasting an excellent star cast.

Apart from Ajay himself, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. While Akshay will join as his much-loved cop avatar, Sooryavanshi, Ranveer will have an extended cameo as Simmba. Deepika and Tiger are the new cop entries in the universe, and Arjun will be seen playing a menacing villain in the film.

Apart from this, Ajay's upcoming films include titles like Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan DamTha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

Kajol was seen in the Netflix film Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar's web series The Trial last year. Her performances in both projects received massive acclaim from the audience as well as critics. Kajol's upcoming projects include Do Patti, the maiden production venture of Kriti Sanon. The film is being directed by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from that, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

