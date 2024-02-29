Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s thriller Drishyam all set to get a Hollywood adaptation

Following immense success in Indian and Chinese markets, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam is poised for a global leap. Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak revealed the Korean remake at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and now, breaking new ground, they announced another milestone for the franchise. Panorama Studios, in collaboration with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films, is set to produce the Hollywood adaptation of Drishyam.

Drishyam goes global

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran's Drishyam franchise achieved remarkable success in India and China, prompting the announcement of a Korean remake at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Now, the franchise takes a groundbreaking step, with Panorama Studios collaborating with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to produce the Hollywood adaptation of Drishyam. This move marks a historic moment for Indian cinema, showcasing its global appeal. The original films, known for their intense narratives and stellar performances, have paved the way for an exciting international venture in the form of a Hollywood adaptation.

Producer Abhishek Pathak who also directed Drishyam 2 shared, “We have received immense love from our Indian audiences, who have made the Drishyam franchise a massive success. The strength of Drishyam lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences globally. We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films, who will take this franchise forward in English for the US and other international Hollywood markets.”

Jack Nguyen, founder of JOAT Films, said, "Drishyam has a unique yet enduring story. It combines drama, emotional highs, and lows in a riveting cat-and-mouse tale and our adaptation will undoubtedly keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The story has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide as evidenced by the numerous remakes it has spawned. Gulfstream, Panorama, and JOAT are excited to have the opportunity to present our take on this cleverly crafted thriller to audiences globally.”

While the Korean and English versions are in the making, the remake of the Malayalam film has had a successful run in various languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Chinese.

About Drishyam franchise

The movie Drishyam 2 from the franchise, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, proved to be a commercial success, excelling at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, itself adapted from the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. In addition to the original cast, Drishyam 2 introduces Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant.

