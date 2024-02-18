Ajay Devgn drops childhood pic of nephew Aaman Devgan on his birthday; Kajol showers love on ‘sweet boy’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are among the popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. Apart from being great actors, they are completely family people also. On various occasions, the two are seen showering love on each other and their kids. The Ishq duo who are proud parents to two kids-Nysa and Yug are also very close to their nephew, Aaman Devgan. Today, on his birthday, the sweetest uncle and aunt had the best wish for their ‘sweet boy’.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish nephew Aaman Devgan on his birthday

Today, on Feb 18, the nephew of Kajol and Ajay Devgn is celebrating his birthday. While the inundated love and wishes are pouring in for him, among others, his doting uncle and aunt also posted sweet birthday wishes for him.

A while back, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories and shared a collage of couple of pictures. The first picture is a childhood photo of Aaman as he strikes a heroic pose, flaunting his toy gun. In another picture, the grown-up boy looks dashing as he poses alongside the Singham Again actor. He wrote alongside, “Keep blazing your trail with that unbeatable spirit! Happy Birthday @aamandevgan (accompanied by a rocket and party popper emojis)”

In addition to this, Kajol also took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweet picture of her with Aaman. In the photo, both of them are beaming smiles for the camera. While posting the picture she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to this sweet boy @aamandevgan. Wish u the most awesome year ahead.”

Take a look:

About Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut project

For the unversed, Aaman Devgan is all set to step into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will be an action-adventure that will also star Ajay Devgn. In addition to this, the film will also mark the acting debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla last year, a source close to the development had shared that it will be a big-scale action adventure where the team plans to create a certain world for the film. Furthermore, the Kedarnath director also plans to present Ajay Devgn in a never-before-seen avatar. “There’s a special look designed for AJ in the film, and it will take everyone by surprise,” the source had claimed.

