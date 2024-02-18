Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff flag off 5 km marathon at Atal Setu in Mumbai; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are the current sensations on social media following their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is inching closer to its release date. On the other hand, the makers are also adding to the excitement amongst fans by releasing promotional assets, including a teaser and the release date of its title track. Recently, the charismatic duo turned heads again as they flagged off the marathon at Atal Setu in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Tigher Shroff initiate a marathon run at Atal Setu in Mumbai

The stars of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are leaving no stone unturned to generate buzz on social media. Now, yet again, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff drew everyone’s attention as they initiated the biggest marathon of 5 kms from Atal Setu Bridge in Mumbai this morning.

The inaugural event hailed as the first of its kind was held over the sea and attracted a substantial turnout. The vehicles were not allowed any access to the bridge during the event. Several videos and pictures from the event have also been going viral on the internet.

As a matter of fact, the teaser of the long-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released earlier this year on Jan 24. Headlined by the powerhouses of talents, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the teaser offers a sneak peek into the fascinating storyline and the delightful dose of fun that’s in store for the audience.

The teaser features magnificent shots of attractive locations as it sets the perfect backdrop to introduce the menacing villain, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who emerges as a formidable threat to India. At the same time, Akshay and Tiger make a powerful entry to defend the nation against the impending danger.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has added to significant excitement owing to tantalizing stills and posters released by the makers on various occasions. The upcoming cinematic spectacle has been shot on a grand scale in multiple locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Headlined by Akshay and Tiger, the film features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead, with Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, in the significant roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on Eid 2024.

