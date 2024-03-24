‘Ajay Devgn’s image in my mind was of Singham’ says Maidaan director Amit Sharma who had ‘doubts’ about actor

Ajay Devgn, who recently entertained audiences with his performance in the film Shaitaan, is now preparing for the release of his eagerly awaited movie Maidaan. This biographical sports drama delves into the life of coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his profound influence on Indian football. In a recent interview, the film's director, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, opened up about his initial skepticism regarding Ajay headlining the project because he primarily associated Ajay with his iconic portrayal of Singham.

Maidaan director Amit Sharma on Ajay Devgn’s performance in the film

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the director of the upcoming movie Maidaan, shared his initial reservations about Ajay Devgn in the film due to the actor's pre-existing image in his mind. Sharma admitted, “I had never worked with him before, so I had my own doubts. You build an image in your mind of an actor and his image in my mind was of Singham.”

However, Sharma revealed that Ajay shattered those preconceived notions. He praised the actor for leaving his stardom at the door and fully immersing himself in the character of Syed once on set. Sharma went on to describe Ajay's performance in the film as "incredible," emphasizing that his admiration for Ajay's portrayal isn't biased by his involvement in the project. According to Sharma, viewers will come to realize the depth of Ajay's performance once they witness it themselves.

Advertisement

Amit Sharma on Ajay Devgn becoming his character for Maidaan

Amit Sharma recalled a pivotal moment during the making of Maidaan when he witnessed Ajay Devgn's complete transformation into his character. He shared, “When we started having conversations about him, I remember at one point he was standing like the way Ajay Devgn does, with swagger, and by the end of it, he was standing like Syed. Simple, slightly bent. There was no Singham, only Syed.”

Sharma further revealed the depth of Ajay's commitment to his character, noting an instance where he informed Ajay that he would wear loose-fitting attire, reflecting the nonchalant attitude of his character of a coach. Sharma explained that the clothing style of the character included pleated pants and loose shirts.

Sharma stated that while an actor might typically scrutinize such garments for fit and appearance, Ajay never once questioned or expressed concern about his physical appearance. According to the director, Ajay wholeheartedly embraced his ideas and vision for the character.

Recalling another interaction, Sharma reminisced about a meeting where he expressed his intention to trim down some of Ajay's dialogue, emphasizing the importance of his character's subdued nature. He remembered Ajay's response, "Please go ahead, we are on the same page."

More about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

The film portrays the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, who dedicated his life to football and brought immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay Devgn, Maidaan features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and acclaimed Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The screenplay of the film is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while the dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this cinematic endeavor is helmed by director Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Eid.

ALSO READ: Maidaan Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn brings to life man who devoted himself to football; Priyamani-Gajraj Rao shine