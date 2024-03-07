Maidaan Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn brings to life man who devoted himself to football; Priyamani-Gajraj Rao shine

The highly anticipated film Maidaan is poised to make its debut this year. The captivating teaser and posters of this biographical sports drama, led by Ajay Devgn, have ignited significant excitement among eager viewers. Now, with the release of the trailer, audiences are treated to a tantalizing glimpse into the story, which revolves around the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his profound impact on Indian football during his era. Priyamani and Gajraj Rao shine brightly in their respective roles.

Today, on March 7, the makers of the upcoming film Maidaan unveiled the trailer across various social media platforms. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 43 seconds, the trailer offers a glimpse into the extraordinary true story of an unsung hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who devoted his life to football and brought immense pride to India.

The film takes viewers on a compelling journey showcasing how Rahim, as the coach portrayed by Ajay Devgn, made history and shattered records for India in the world of football. Despite the passage of 60 years, his achievements remain unparalleled in the realm of the world's most played sport.

Fans flooded the comments section under the trailer, expressing their appreciation for the story and Ajay Devgn's performance. One enthusiast remarked, “Ajay Acting is another level,” while another exclaimed, “O my god......Pure goosebumps... What a Masterpiece, emotion.” Many others conveyed their excitement by dropping heart and fire emojis.

More about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

In addition to Ajay Devgn's stellar presence, Maidaan features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this cinematic venture is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The screenplay is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while the dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah. The music for the film is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is set to grace theaters on the auspicious occasion of Eid in April 2024. It will also be released in the IMAX format.

