Meet actor, whose friends bribed him with food for audition, has worked with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and more

The path of becoming an actor is not as easy as it seems. Actors struggle year after year to get their breakthrough roles and work hard to become a household name. In this article, we will talk about one such actor, who struggled and auditioned for films for years and got his breakthrough role in Vishal Bahrdwaj's film.

Today's pick for us is none other than the talented Deepak Dobriyal. You wouldn't believe but Deepak's friends used to bribe him with food for an audition. Later, he shared screen space with Salman Khan and many others.

Deepak Dobriyal's struggle story is inspirational to rising stars in Bollywood industry

Deepak Dobriyal is one of the most talented and popular actors in the Bollywood industry. He has earned the praise after working hard over the years. Been active in films for two decades now and has been praised for both his comedy and intense roles, his success story will melt your heart.

Living in Mumbai, Deepak, a struggler, was awaiting a breakthrough for almost four years. In 2003, Deepak’s fellow actor friend persuaded him to go with him for an audition and even bribed him with food – some with chowmein. Interestingly, Deepak was selected for the audition and bagged his first role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

Have a look at his profile:

Deepak worked as a supporting actor in films like Shaurya and Delhi-6 before landing the role that changed his life. In the 2011 hit Tanu Weds Manu, Deepak had a supporting role. His comic timing, dialogue delivery, and acting made him an audience as well as critics favorite.

More about Deepak Dobriyal’s career

Over the years, Deepak has worked with some of the top stars in Bollywood. He shared screen space with Salman Khan in Dabangg and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He also starred in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, Saif Ali Khan's Omkara, and Laal Kaptaan.

Speaking about his next project, Deepak Dobriyal will be seen next in The Fable, Raam Reddy’s film that also stars Manoj Bajpayee. It will be released later this year.

