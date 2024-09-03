Akshay Kumar to collaborate again with Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz? Filmmaker says 'The way we have bonded...'

Khel Khel Mein, featuring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, was released on August 15. Unfortunately, it faced competition from Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 and did not perform as anticipated. Despite this, director Mudassar Aziz expressed his desire to work with Akshay again, noting their strong bond during the film’s production. He remarked, “The way he and I have bonded through the making of this film, I don't see how he and I will not collaborate.”

In an interview with ETimes, Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz talked about several topics, including future collaborations with Akshay Kumar. He mentioned that the strong bond formed during the film suggests they are likely to work together again in the future, though they have not yet finalized any immediate projects.

He also discussed Akshay’s casting in the film, explaining that the role of Rishabh Malik, a plastic surgeon known for his cunning and humorous traits, was always intended for Kumar. Aziz highlighted that Kumar’s ability to portray a character who lies with a hint of mischief made him the perfect fit for the role. He said, “It was cemented in my head. Akshay Kumar lying on screen is very beautiful because he lies with a glint of naughtiness in his eyes. So that was unmistakable.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sky Force alongside Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The film has been moved from its original release date of October 2, 2024, to January 24, 2025. The action drama, which will debut during Republic Day week, is designed as a patriotic tribute to the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement

In addition to Sky Force, he is currently shooting for Jolly LLB 3, where he stars alongside Arshad Warsi. He also has roles in Welcome to the Jungle, Shakara, and Hera Pheri 3. He will also make a special appearance in the Telugu film Kannappa and has a role in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to now hit theaters around Republic Day 2025? Here’s what we know