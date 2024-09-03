Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to now hit theaters around Republic Day 2025? Here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar fans will have to wait a little longer for Sky Force. The movie, which was initially set to hit theaters on October 2, 2024, has now been postponed for a Republic Day week release in 2025. According to the latest reports, the movie will release on January 24, 2025.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have locked a release date for Sky Force. “Sky Force would arrive in cinemas on January 24, 2025. It’ll be a Republic Day release and is the right time to be presented to the viewers as it’s a patriotic entertainer. An official announcement will happen soon", the report mentioned.

Earlier, it was reported that the promo for Sky Force would be attached to the Independence Day release of Stree 2, since both films are produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. However, after deciding to delay the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer, the plan to showcase the teaser was abandoned.

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that In Sky Force, Akshay will portray an air force officer for the first time, and the film aims to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force. According to a source, extensive research has been conducted for the script, with the team intending to honor the IAF with a great sense of responsibility. The source added that while the action sequences in the film will be heroic, they will also be grounded in realism.

Besides Kumar, Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The period aerial action thriller is backed by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

Advertisement

Kumar has several other projects in the pipeline. He is currently filming Jolly LLB 3, where he will appear alongside Arshad Warsi. Additionally, he has roles in Welcome to the Jungle, Shakara, and Hera Pheri 3. The veteran actor is also expanding his work across different languages, with a special appearance in the Telugu film Kannappa and a role in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

ALSO READ: Jigra's teaser gets cleared by CBFC; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Sky Force, Chhava's teasers ready to release with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2: REPORT