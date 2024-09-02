The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper, Khel Khel Mein has collected Rs 3.90 crore in its third weekend taking the 18-day total collections to Rs 33.65 crore. The film has seen a nominal drop of 25 percent from its second weekend, as the collections from the high-end multiplexes is keeping the film steady, though at a lower level. At one point, the Muddasar Aziz directorial was aiming at a finish of Rs 20 to 25 crore, but it has managed to show some hold and is now looking to breach the Rs 40 crore mark by the end of its run.

The collections of Khel Khel Mein are hit by the poor release planning, as a better release date could have aided the business by at-least 30 to 40 percent, putting itself at a respectable finish in the range of Rs 60.00 crore to 70 crore, though much bigger results will always be expected from a star like Akshay Kumar. The team of Khel Khel Mein decided to opt for a 3-way clash and tainted the limited chances it had at the box office, as Stree 2 turned out to be a monster of epic proportion.

Khel Khel Mein is a flop, but the trend shows that there is some appreciation in a certain section of the audience, which is helping the film sustain at lower levels, as there was always a chance crash and burn like Vedaa and end up under the Rs 20 crore mark in a crowded window. Of course, the numbers are no-where close to what an Akshay Kumar film should be doing, as any film featuring the Khiladi will release with bare minimum expectations of entering the Rs 100 crore club, but it’s always good to find a silver lining, somewhere in the dark cloud.

Khel Khel Mein scenario is like many urban films in the post-pandemic world, but one must understand that the audience consumption pattern has seen a major evolution, and film to succeed needs to appeal to a wider section of audiences than just the high-end multiplexes. There is an open run for entire September, and the distributors can play along with the pricing and showcasing to keep the cash registers active through the coming weeks.

Khel Khel Mein Week Wise Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 20.50 crore

Week Two: Rs 9.25 crore

3rd Friday: Rs 80 Lakh

3rd Saturday: Rs 1.40 crore

3rd Sunday: Rs 1.70 crore

Total: Rs 33.65 crore

