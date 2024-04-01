Ali Abbas Zafar reveals learning THIS from Salman Khan helped him make Bade Miyan Chite Miyan with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff

Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing up to release on Eid 2024. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is riding on high expectations. The director, who has worked with Salman Khan on blockbuster films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, recently talked about what he has learnt from the superstar.

Ali Abbas Zafar on what he learnt from Salman Khan

During an interview with ETimes, Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about Salman Khan's tweet for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which the superstar wrote that he expects the film to break Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan's record. Talking about it Ali jokingly said, "He just added to the pressure."

Talking about his learnings from Salman and how the experience helped him shoot with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Ali said, "Every film that you do, teaches you something … what Salman sir’s film taught me was patience … so there was a lot of patience in me while working on this movie."

He also praised the discipline of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast members while specially mentioning Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. "Especially Akshay sir and Tiger, they have a routine whether they are shooting or not shooting, they wake up at a certain time, and sleep at a certain time." he added.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action-thriller starring two of the biggest action stars in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is expected to be a globe-trotting spy action film with two soldiers Firoz and Rakesh trying to stop Kabir, a revenge-seeking scientist, who is keen on using AI to destroy India. Though initially scheduled to release in December last year, the film is now all set to arrive in theaters on April 10, 2024, coinciding with Eid.

