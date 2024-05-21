Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer and social media influencer who was formerly a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16. Abdu’s innocence successfully garnered him a substantial fanbase. However, Rozik has been hitting the headlines recently, ever since he announced his marriage to his Emirati girlfriend.

Just a few hours ago, Abdu posted a picture of him sharing a frame with a great legend, which has gone viral on Instagram. The singer posed with none other than footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in the picture. Read on…

Abdu Rozik dropped a picture with THIS legend

Taking to his Instagram handle, singer Abdu Rozik dropped a picture of him smiling for the camera with the master of football, Cristiano Ronaldo. It seems that the two have met at some event. One can see the excitement of meeting the legend again on Rozik’s face.

Accompanying the picture comes a caption in which the Bigg Boss 16 contestant wrote, “I’m literally blessed to meet @cristiano again. Do you think we could be friends now? (laugh emojis).”

In the picture, Ronaldo was wearing a monochrome cream shirt and shorts with a white undershirt, while Abdu was wearing a traditional Iranian men's dress with a red cap.

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, fans poured in their love for the duo in the comment section. As one of the fans wrote, “So sweet, Abdu.” Another user wrote, “You're both legends!” In the next comment, a user commented, “We are die heart fans of both you. Abdu, we like Cristiano Ronaldo as well.” Last but not least, a user wrote, “Love you both.”

Abdu’s first meeting with Ronaldo

Abdu’s caption stated that he met him for the second time. After digging a little deeper, we got to know that Abdu first met him when Cristiano Ronaldo was at Manchester United. The singer went there for United's Premier League game against Watford at Old Trafford, where he met several of the other players of the team too.

He shared a picture of him with Ronaldo, and wrote, “Let's go champ @cristiano dreamt my whole life to meet you bro.”

More about Abdu Rozik

Abdu is unofficially recognized as the world’s smallest singer, and he is also known for his playful rivalry with Hasbulla. This rivalry has helped him garner immense stardom. Abdu, who stands three feet, one inch, has recently announced his wedding with his Emraiti girlfriend, which has captured the viewer’s attention.

The wedding is slated to be in July, whereas just a few days ago, he shared his engagement pictures on his Instagram handle. Besides this she is doing Iyengar Yoga and Kathak, with which she is concentrating in her flexibility too.

