5 Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji movies that are delightful to watch

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji movies hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Their collaboration in numerous films during the golden era of Bollywood has left a lasting impact and continues to create a buzz even after all these years. It's no surprise that fans still swoon over their movies. If you're a fan of this iconic on-screen pair, we have put together a Salman Khan Rani Mukerji movie list that you can enjoy watching again and again.

5 Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji movies that are pure entertainment

1. Baabul

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, John Abraham, Rani Mukerji, Om Puri, Aman Verma, Parmeet Sethi, Rajpal Yadav, Smita Jaykar, Avtar Gill

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, John Abraham, Rani Mukerji, Om Puri, Aman Verma, Parmeet Sethi, Rajpal Yadav, Smita Jaykar, Avtar Gill Director: Ravi Chopra

Ravi Chopra IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Family, Drama, Romance

Family, Drama, Romance Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV

In a long Salman Khan Rani Mukerji movie list, topping the chart is the poignant and heart-touching film, Baabul that was released in 2006. It is an emotional tale that unfolds the story of Milli (Rani) whose in-laws intend to get her married to her childhood friend, Rajat (John Abraham) after their son Avinash's (Salman) demise.

A film that feels like a cozy blanket can be enjoyed anytime with the family. A futuristic and progressive approach to the film makes it a wholesome watch.

2. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Cast: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity G Zinta, Amrish Puri, Dalip Tahil, Farida Jalal, Prem Chopra, Johny Lever, Deepti Bhatnagar

Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity G Zinta, Amrish Puri, Dalip Tahil, Farida Jalal, Prem Chopra, Johny Lever, Deepti Bhatnagar Director: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

The film released in 2001 was still ahead of its time. Let’s take a moment to laud this Salman Khan And Rani Mukerji movie which aimed at normalizing and touched upon the topic of surrogacy at that time. The movie introduces us to a happy married couple, Raj and Priya’s characters played by Salman Khan and Rani Mukherjee, respectively, living in a joint family.

Upon the family’s insistence, the couple intends to have a baby, only to find out Priya cannot conceive. After the doctor suggests them to have a baby via surrogacy, the couple settles on a prostitute to become their surrogate, who eventually falls in love with Raj.

3. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega

Cast: Salman Khan, Preity G Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Rajeev Verma, Paresh Rawal, Neeraj Vora, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Shah, Vinay Pathak

Salman Khan, Preity G Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Rajeev Verma, Paresh Rawal, Neeraj Vora, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Shah, Vinay Pathak Director: Raj Kanwar

Raj Kanwar IMDb Rating: 5.1

5.1 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This Salman Khan Rani Mukerji movie is highly recommended if you enjoy romantic movies. Released in the year 2000, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega has its music and storyline etched in the hearts of fans. The romantic drama film is a roller coaster ride of emotions narrating a love triangle between Raj, Pooja and Jhanvi (Salman, Rani and Preity).

The film narrated the story of an aspiring singer, Raj who saves the life of Pooja in a fatal train accident adding more drama into the story. Things go all the more awry when Raj ends up falling in love with Pooja’s best friend Jhanvi.

4. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye

Cast: Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Kashmera Shah, Inder Kumar, Pooja Batra, Mohnish Behl, Shakti Kapoor, Reema Lagoo, Dinesh Hingoo

Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Kashmera Shah, Inder Kumar, Pooja Batra, Mohnish Behl, Shakti Kapoor, Reema Lagoo, Dinesh Hingoo Director: K. Muralimohana Rao

K. Muralimohana Rao IMDb Rating: 4.4/10

4.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV

The mere mention of this Salman Khan and Rani mukerji movie is enough to bring a wave of nostalgia amongst cinephiles.

The film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye tells the story of Prem Kapoor, a young boy with dreams of becoming a sister. He resides with his older sister Neelu and her husband Vinod. Prem is deeply in love with Nisha, but she leaves him to marry a wealthy man from the United States. However, fate brings Prem together with Priya, who is also engaged to another person. The question of whether Prem and Priya will be able to reunite is what captivates the audience throughout the film.

5. Hello Brother

Cast: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arbaaz Khan, Johny Lever, Neeraj Vora, Shakti Kapoor, Sulabha Arya

Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arbaaz Khan, Johny Lever, Neeraj Vora, Shakti Kapoor, Sulabha Arya Director: Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Action, Comedy, Fantasy Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

The ultimate saga of Salman Khan And Rani Mukerji movies began in the year 1999. The duo shared screen space for the first time in Hello Brother. Directed by Sohail Khan, the film also featured Arbaaz Khan. The action-comedy told the story of Vishal (Arbaaz) who was shot by Shakti Kapoor's Khanna but saved by a heart transplant. He later teams up with Salman's Hero to take down the businessman's drug racket and get revenge.

An entertaining watch consists of some rib-tickling jokes with the charismatic presence of gorgeous Rani in her soft era.

Apart from the above-mentioned Salman Khan And Rani Mukerji Movies, the duo has also shared screen space in cameo appearances for movies like Om Shanti Om and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Although we miss seeing them together on screen, let's hope they find another project to collaborate on soon.

