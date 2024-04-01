WATCH: Tiger Shroff's April Fool's Day prank on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar will have fans going LOL

As fans are gearing up to witness two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, both the stars are leaving no stones unturned to prank each other. Today on April Fool’s Day, Tiger Shroff played yet another prank on Akshay Kumar and we bet this has left all their fans not only excited to watch their camaraderie on the silver screen but also left them waiting to see the Khiladi Kumar’s response.