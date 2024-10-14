Alia Bhatt admits she suffers from ADHD; says she’s most present with daughter Raha and in front of camera: ‘I am at peace…’

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, known for her incredible acting prowess and a string of blockbuster hits, recently shared her journey with ADHD. She revealed that she feels most present when she's with her daughter Raha and while filming, stating, "I am at peace in front of the camera." Reflecting on her diagnosis, Alia recalled her friend's response, who nonchalantly remarked, "This is not some sort of revelation," highlighting the familiarity of her struggles.

In a recent chat with The Lallantop, Alia Bhatt shared her journey of being clinically diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder). Reflecting on her experiences, she noted that zoning out during conversations and classes has been a recurring theme in her life since childhood. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress further revealed that a psychological test confirmed she is high on the ADHD spectrum.

She shared that when she confided in friends about her diagnosis, their reaction was one of familiarity, as they had always suspected it. She said, "When I told about this to my friends, they were like, ‘We always knew. This is not some sort of revelation.'" Despite her friends’ insights, Alia was unaware of her condition until the test, which helped her understand why she feels most at ease when in front of the camera. "Then I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera," she said.

Alia went on to express that she feels most present when performing on camera, fully embodying the character she portrays. She emphasized that these moments of presence are mirrored in her time with her daughter, Raha. She said, "Now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present." These two aspects of her life bring her 'more peace'.

Earlier in a lighthearted moment from her wedding day, Alia Bhatt recounted her surprise when makeup artist Puneet B. Saini asked for two hours to get her ready. With a playful spirit, Alia insisted on keeping it relaxed, emphasizing her desire to enjoy the day rather than spend it in the makeup chair.

The actress added that she prefers quick and simple beauty routines, usually limiting her makeup sessions to 45 minutes. She added, “I have ADD (attention deficit disorder) and don't have interest in investing too much time.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie features Munjya actress Sharvari in a significant role alongside Alia. Besides this, she will star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, a buddy road movie that brings together an exciting trio: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia herself. Fans eagerly await these projects, which promise to showcase her versatility and talent.

