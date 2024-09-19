Alia Bhatt recalls asking her makeup artist to be fast on her wedding day due to THIS reason; ‘I’m not giving you two hours because…’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, known for her remarkable acting skills and trendsetting fashion, recently shared insights into her wedding day preparations. Renowned for her elegant and simplistic looks, Alia’s wedding style was widely admired. She revealed that she asked her makeup artist to work quickly on her big day to ensure she could relax. Alia mentioned, “I told her, ‘I’m not giving you two hours because I want to chill.’”

Yes, you heard that right! Alia Bhatt shared a humorous anecdote about her wedding day in an interview with Allure Magazine. When her makeup artist Puneet B. Saini requested two hours for her makeup, Alia was taken aback. She recounted, “On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet was like, ‘Alia, this time you need to give me two hours.’ I told her, ‘You’ve lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I’m not giving you two hours because I want to chill.’ ”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also noted that she prefers her looks to be quick and simple. Due to her ADD, she doesn’t want to invest too much time in the process. She generally spends no more than 45 minutes in the makeup chair.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently seen at Mumbai airport with their daughter, Raha, and Ranbir's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor. The family was preparing for a flight to a secret destination. While the couple handled their tickets, Raha excitedly engaged with her grandmother. Neetu Kapoor responded to the little one with a warm, affectionate tone. The video quickly went viral as people couldn’t get enough of the adorable interactions between Raha and her grandmother, showering the little one with affection and praise for her cuteness.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with her longtime crush, Ranbir Kapoor, in 2022 and welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, later that same year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming film Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. She will also be seen in Alpha with Sharvari Wagh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

