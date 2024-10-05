Alia Bhatt and Alan Walker adding unique twist to Jigra’s Chal Kudiye is the perfect collab fans needed; WATCH

An unforgettable moment unfolded when Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took the stage with DJ Alan Walker during his concert in Bengaluru on October 4. Not only did she promote her upcoming thriller Jigra, but she also wowed the audience with a live performance alongside him. Photos and videos of their exciting collaboration have been making waves on social media. For those unaware, Pinkvilla was the first to report on Alia's surprise appearance at the DJ's concert.

Alia Bhatt, set to star in Vasan Bala's Jigra, made a memorable appearance at Alan Walker's concert, where she not only attended but also performed on stage with him to the song Chal Kudiye. Alan added a unique twist to the Jigra song Chal Kudiye, making it the perfect collaboration that fans have been craving! Clips and photos of her interaction with the crowd flooded social media on Saturday.

In one video, Alia stepped onto the stage to roaring cheers, greeting everyone with a cheerful "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." With a bright smile, she waved at the audience as her Jigra track played in the background. The video captured her warmly hugging Alan as she joined him on stage.

For the event, Alia dazzled in a stunning blue off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with chic heels. Meanwhile, Alan kept it casual in a grey hoodie and black pants, complemented by a mask covering his face.

Earlier, a source close to the production told Pinkvilla, “The performance is going to be something truly special and a statement of cross-cultural synergies. Alan Walker is a huge fan of Indian films and music. The performance is going to be something truly special, a fusion of Bollywood and electronic music on stage that will leave the audience mesmerized."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, where she stars alongside Vedang Raina, who plays her brother. This action-packed film revolves around a daring prison break, highlighting a sister's relentless determination to protect her sibling.

Alia portrays Satya, a fiercely devoted sister committed to rescuing her brother, Ankur. Produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala, and it is set to hit theaters on October 11.

In addition to Jigra, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Alpha, a YRF spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she stars alongside Sharvari Wagh. The duo recently completed their filming schedule in Kashmir and shared some behind-the-scenes moments on their Instagram.

Alia is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, a period drama featuring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Filming will kick off with Ranbir and Vicky in October, while Alia is expected to join the cast in December this year.

