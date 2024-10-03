EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to create magic with Alan Walker during Walker World India Tour; Know more

An exclusive source informed Pinkvilla that Alia Bhatt is set to bring Bollywood magic to Alan Walker's highly anticipated Walker World India Tour by Sunburn.

By Sakchi Agarwal
Published on Oct 03, 2024  |  04:28 PM IST |  492
EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to create magic with Alan Walker during Walker World India Tour; Know more
Picture Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/Alan Walker/Instagram

Attention, Alia Bhatt fans! Prepare for an unforgettable experience as she gears up to sprinkle Bollywood enchantment on Alan Walker's much-awaited Walker World India Tour by Sunburn. That’s right! An exclusive source shared with Pinkvilla that this performance promises to be extraordinary, featuring a ‘fusion of Bollywood and electronic music on stage’.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Meet Sakchi Agarwal, a Bollywood junkie with over 3 years of experience in writing and anchoring. With a knack for

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles