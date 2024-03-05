EXCLUSIVE: Alan Walker and Gravero Talks About Their New Collaboration ‘Who I Am’ and More

Alan Walker and Gravero’s highly-anticipated collaboration ‘Who I Am (Gravero Version)’ released across multiple streaming platforms on February 29, 2024. The track gives a new spin to Walker’s single ‘Who I Am,’ which released earlier this year. Amid the release of the new loop-worthy number, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Alan Walker and Gravero, where they discussed everything from their latest collaboration to their respective musical journeys. Read on to know more.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alan Walker discussed his single ‘Who I Am’, spoke about ‘Faded’ turning 10 next year and more.

You kicked off 2024 with the release of 'Who I Am' and as you've mentioned during the release it was an 'emotional' music video to bring together. Is there anything you would like to share about the creative process behind the track and what served as the inspiration behind the same?

It's actually a bit of a funny story. The melody of ‘Who I Am’ is actually a sample of a famous Norwegian children's song, Karius og Baktus, which I have listened to throughout my life. So it started there. I have worked on this song for a long time, and there have been several vocalists in the loop. That it ended up being Putri and Peder became a reality at the very last minute, but looking back now, it couldn't have been anyone else. Not only do they have fantastic voices, but I also think the message in the song fits so nicely with all of our stories.

Advertisement

Next year it will be a decade since the release of 'Faded,' which pretty much became a phenomenon and continues to be considered as one to the day. How do you feel when you look back on such an incredible and glorious journey marked with so many record-breaking achievements and milestones?

It's almost impossible to comprehend. Naturally, I am incredibly humble and grateful for all the love I have received over these ten years, and everything we have achieved. But I really don't take it for granted and still pinch myself from time to time. It's also important to point out that this is not something I have achieved alone. We are a large team working together, and I also have an absolutely insane amount of love in Walkers all over the world. This would not have been as rewarding without them.

How was it like working with Gravero? Would you like to share some anecdotes from the collaboration?

Inspiring! It has also been an extremely beautiful process. I love his sound and have added several songs to the playlist! India is in many ways my second home country, and I really want to work more with Indian producers and artists.

You have a very dedicated Walker Community in India who has been very excited about welcoming you back to the country time and again- do you have any plans to visit India sometime this year?

It's not announced yet, but YES, of course! And all Walkers in India can expect updates on this sooner than anything else.

Lastly, would you like to share something about your 2024 plans and if there is any project that you are particularly excited about?

Of course! In November, I launched the concept of Walkerworld, a theme park experience that takes you through a series of famous and new attractions. Here comes A LOT of music, tours, and several interactive products.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gravero spoke about collaborating with Alan Walker, the proudest moment of his career, his dream collab and more.

Congratulations on another amazing collaboration- how was it like working with Alan Walker and what is your favourite part about this collaboration?

Thank you! Working with Alan Walker was a fantastic experience. His creativity and attention to detail really elevated the collaboration. My favourite part was seeing our ideas come together to create something unique and memorable.

Advertisement

Would you like to share something about how this new collaboration came to be? What was the creative process behind the same?

I always admired Alan, watching his sets, tutorials, vlogs everything, and I was very much aware of his soundscape. I always wanted to combine my style and his soundscape, which would create an amazing masterpiece. And that happened, I guess, after he texted me that I have got like 8-9 days if I want to get featured on his ‘Who I am’ EP. I kid you not, I was tense, which was funny because the entire version I finished in 100 Hours. My Mix engineer Mohak Chabbria took another 2 days, and Siddharaj Parmar recorded the Flute in a day itself. So, I guess everyone in this project worked really fast and dedicatedly.

From releasing 'Memories' in 2017 to collaborating with Alan Walker - how would you like to define your journey? What has been your proudest moment so far?

My journey from releasing “Memories” in 2017 to collaborating with Alan Walker has been a beautiful ride filled with growth, challenges, and unforgettable experiences. I would define it as a journey of constant progress, where each step has led me closer to realising my vision.

As for my proudest moment so far, it’s hard to pinpoint just one. However, collaborating with Alan Walker certainly stands out as a significant milestone for me. It’s a tribute to how far I’ve come and the respect I am gaining within the music industry. Seeing the positive reception to our collaboration and the impact it has on listeners is immensely fulfilling and makes me proud of how far I’ve come.

What is your dream collaboration? Is there any particular artist you would like the most to collaborate with?

I’ve always dreamed of collaborating with Alan, and it finally became a reality. But I also have my sights set on collaborations with San Holo, Arijit Singh, Usha Uthup Ji, Vaultboy, and many others. The list is so long, I can’t even remember them all. But I’m already putting my intentions out there!

Advertisement

Lastly, would you like to share something about your upcoming musical plans for 2024? Is there any particular future project you are very excited about?

Yeah, I’m super pumped for 2024! It’s already been a blessing! I’ve got a ton of tracks in the pipeline, and you’ll get to hear about them soon. But one project I’m really stoked about is ‘Anjaana’ with NVKE, a Pune-based producer and my dear friend Vasu Kainth, a singer-songwriter from Ludhiana, Punjab. I’ve got a feeling this is going to be one of my most anticipated projects yet. Keep an eye on my social media for updates!