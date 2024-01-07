Alia Bhatt calls working with Shah Rukh Khan ‘most important learning experience’; discusses bond with Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, with an impressive filmography, has shared the screen with various actors, showcasing her versatile chemistry on screen. During her recent appearance at the esteemed Red Sea International Festival, where she made her global presence felt, Alia participated in an interview and disclosed the actor she enjoyed working with the most.

She expressed that collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan was the 'most important learning experience' in her career. Furthermore, she touched upon her camaraderie with Ranveer Singh, giving a glimpse into her positive and enjoyable working relationship with him.

Alia Bhatt on enjoying working with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh

In an interview with Raya Abirached, Alia Bhatt faced the question of which actor or actress she enjoyed working with the most, to which she responded that it was a tough choice. She went on to discuss her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi and complimented him for his nature.

Alia emphasized, “With Shah Rukh Khan, even though I shot just one movie with him so far, I think it's one of the most important learning experiences of my life. The way he is, the way he conducts himself, the kind of person he is to people.”

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt recently starred opposite Ranveer Singh in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and their on-screen chemistry received widespread appreciation, contributing significantly to the movie's success. Speaking about her strong bonding with Ranveer, Alia shared, “Ranveer and I have the most amazing camaraderie. I think when we work together, it's a safe place.”

She highlighted the trust they share, allowing each other the freedom to be themselves, coupled with their spontaneous and unpredictable timing. According to Alia, this dynamic is what she enjoys the most in their collaboration.

Alia continued to shower praise on Ranveer's entertaining presence in RRKPK, suggesting that she didn't have to make much effort. As per the National Award-winning actress, she just had to respond to Ranveer, who effortlessly brought his character to life.

Alia mentioned how easy he makes it for his co-stars, stating, “You just have to look at him and that's your performance right there. So people are coming and talking to me about my performance, I’m like, ‘I didn't do anything.’ I was just looking at Ranveer and that became my performance.”

About Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is indeed a coming-of-age drama film that hit theaters in 2016. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the movie revolves around Kaira, a cinematographer dealing with insomnia and mental health issues due to her past experiences. Seeking help, she turns to psychologist Dr. Jehangir Khan.

The film features a stellar cast including Alia, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar, Yashaswini Dayama, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. Dear Zindagi received positive reviews from both critics and audiences for its performances, engaging storyline, and its contribution to conversation about mental health awareness.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Alia and Ranveer's second collaboration after their successful pairing in Gully Boy. Directed by Karan Johar, who returned to the director's chair in 2023, the film embraced quintessential Bollywood elements with a mix of drama, emotions, romance, and music. Notably, the movie also addressed important issues such as gender norms.

Advertisement

The storyline revolves around Rocky and Rani, who fall in love and decide to 'switch' their homes as a strategy to win the approval of each other’s families. The cast also included veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor carries daughter Raha in his arms as he and Alia Bhatt return from New Year vacay