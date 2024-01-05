WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor carries daughter Raha in his arms as he and Alia Bhatt return from New Year vacay

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been relishing the joys of parenthood since the arrival of their daughter Raha in November 2022. While the couple had maintained privacy regarding their child, they decided to share her face with the public during the Christmas festivities, earning tremendous love from fans. After a New Year vacation, the family has returned to the bay, with recent sightings capturing Ranbir carrying his child in his arms.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport with daughter Raha Kapoor

On Friday, January 5, the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. Ranbir sported a black t-shirt with brown pants, complemented by white sneakers. Carrying a bag over his shoulder, adorned with sunglasses and a hat, he was seen cradling their adorable daughter Raha Kapoor in his arms as they headed to their car.

Raha was charmingly dressed in a pink hoodie and white shoes. Alia, exuding a refreshing aura, donned a brown shirt with sunglasses and her hair tied up.

Have a look!

ALSO READ: 10 Best Alia Bhatt movies you shouldn’t miss: Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani